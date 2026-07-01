Capital One 401(k) Deal Wins Final OK, $3.2M Atty Fee Award
By Katryna Perera ( July 1, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday awarded class counsel Capozzi Adler PC $3.2 million in attorney fees and granted final approval to a $9.6 million settlement resolving claims Capital One improperly used forfeited employee funds paid into the company's retirement plan to reduce its own contributions instead of curtailing administrative costs....
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