Florida Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2026
By Carolina Bolado ( July 8, 2026, 11:24 AM EDT) -- New lawsuits over ChatGPT's role in a mass shooting on a Florida campus and a U.S. Supreme Court case that could upend most criminal trials in Florida are some of the litigation that the state's attorneys will be watching in the second half of 2026....
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