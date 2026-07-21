Top Gov't Contracting Policies Of 2026: Midyear Report

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 21, 2026, 7:00 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration made several prominent policy moves affecting contractors this year, including throwing out long-standing regulations for determining whether a small business owner is socially disadvantaged and eligible for the 8(a) business development program, and directing agencies to include clauses in their contracts requiring contractors to certify they won't engage in "discriminatory" diversity, equity and inclusion activities....
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