Gov't Contracting Policies To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2026
By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 22, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's final rule expanding foreign ownership requirements to more than 37,000 defense contractors and subcontractors and the Pentagon's review of the second phase of cybersecurity requirements headline policy initiatives that government contractors should be looking out for during the second half of this year....
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