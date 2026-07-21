Trump Must Produce Trust Records In BBC Defamation Suit

By David Minsky ( July 21, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust to produce financial records relating to $10 billion of damages allegedly caused by BBC's documentary about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying that Trump's properties and businesses are now issues in the case....
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