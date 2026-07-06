Firmenich Agrees To $33M Deal In Fragrance Antitrust Suit
By Craig Clough ( July 6, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A group of direct purchasers has asked a New Jersey federal court to preliminarily approve a $33 million settlement with DSM-Firmenich AG and subsidiaries in a sprawling antitrust case accusing four major fragrance ingredient makers of fixing prices, with Firmenich also agreeing to help the plaintiffs prosecute their case against the remaining defendants. ...
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