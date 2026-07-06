Diagnostic Co.'s Oversight Reforms Deal Gets Final OK
By Sydney Price ( July 6, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to a deal ending shareholder derivative claims that diagnostics company CareDx's executives and directors damaged the company by concealing its scheme to inflate its testing services revenue....
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