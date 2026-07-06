FCC Unveils Location Map For Alaska Mobile Funding
By Nadia Dreid ( July 6, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday released the first locations in Alaska for which the agency is willing to provide subsidy funds to see them set up with mobile service as part of the billion-dollar Alaska Connect Fund....
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