CVS To Pay $36.5M To Settle States' Insulin FCA Suits

By Hailey Konnath ( July 6, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- CVS has agreed to shell out $36.5 million to put to rest a handful of False Claims Act suits from states and the federal government, which allege the pharmacy chain submitted fraudulent Medicaid claims after giving patients more insulin than they were prescribed and lying about refill timelines....
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