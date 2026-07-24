Yale Age Test, Allergy Death, Wine Royalties: A Midyear Report

By Aaron Keller ( July 24, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- In the second half of 2026, Connecticut courts are being called upon to decide closely watched issues such as whether the state's largest hospital group violated federal disability and age discrimination laws when requiring providers over age 70 to undergo mandatory cognitive tests....
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