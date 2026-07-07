5th Circ. Again Nixes Challenge To La. 340B Drug Delivery Law

By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 7, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel doubled down on its decision to uphold a Louisiana law prohibiting drug manufacturers from blocking contracts between pharmacies and providers in the federal 340B drug discount program, reiterating that conclusion upon rehearing but this time allowing intervention by an advocacy group....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.