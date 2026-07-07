​​​​​​​Top Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole ( July 7, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission heard from lobbyists more than 140 times in June, with AT&T at the front of the pack hoping to convince the agency to preempt California rules that the telecom giant says are hindering network modernization....
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