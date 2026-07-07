Wrigley Heir, Cannabis Co. Beat $25M Securities Fraud Suit

By Sam Reisman ( July 7, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday tossed a $25 million securities fraud case against William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., heir to the chewing gum fortune, and the cannabis company he used to run, finding that the allegations brought by investors fell outside the ambit of federal securities law....
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