FTC Must Deny Musk 'Pardon' For X's Violations, Chopra Says

By Hailey Konnath ( July 7, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Rohit Chopra, a former member of the Federal Trade Commission and current head of a new California agency, has urged the FTC to reject X Corp.'s attempt to be released from an enforcement order stemming from data privacy violations, arguing that such a "pardon" would expose its users to further fraud and abuse....
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