Trucking Co. 'Predictive Model' Doesn't Moot OT, 9th Circ. Told
By Craig Clough ( July 7, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Truck drivers denied overtime under a Fair Labor Standards Act carveout for interstate commerce urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to find they're entitled to the pay, saying that they drove only within California and that their employers' "predictive model" order fulfillment system doesn't qualify their deliveries as interstate commerce....
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