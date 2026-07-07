2nd Circ. Backs Judge's Immigration Cooperation Condition
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 7, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday said a New York federal judge reasonably imposed a supervised release condition that would require a Salvadoran citizen sentenced to prison in connection with an MS-13 gang shooting to cooperate with immigration authorities....
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