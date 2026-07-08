McDonald's Ends Suit Alleging Rampant Sex Harassment

By Grace Elletson ( July 8, 2026, 1:00 PM EDT) -- McDonald's has struck a deal with two workers to end their proposed class action claiming the fast food giant allowed sexual harassment to go unchecked in its restaurants, prompting an Illinois federal judge to formally shutter the case....
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