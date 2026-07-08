Costco Sued Over Reports Of Heavy Metals In Protein Powder

By Gina Kim ( July 8, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Costco was hit with a proposed class action in Washington federal court Tuesday alleging the wholesale retailer knew the Orgain protein powders it sold at its warehouses and online risked containing dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals, but marketed them as providing "good, clean nutrition" and having "quality ingredients."...
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