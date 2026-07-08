Gov't Says Guantánamo Detentions Within Removal Authority

By Ganesh Setty ( July 8, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal court that it acted within its statutory authority to detain noncitizens at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba who've been ordered to be deported, arguing their presence outside U.S. borders doesn't mean removal has already been completed....
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