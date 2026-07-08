Authors Must Wait To Appeal Meta AI Order In 'Tidy Package'

By Elliot Weld ( July 8, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Authors suing Meta Platforms Inc. will have to wait to appeal a judge's order that the tech giant's use of their works to train its Llama large language model was fair use, as the judge decided Wednesday to wait until the issue can be presented along with other cases in a "tidy package."...
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