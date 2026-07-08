SEC's $1.5M Musk Deal OK'd Despite Court's 'Misgivings'

By Lauren Berg ( July 8, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Despite having "significant misgivings" about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's $1.5 million settlement over Elon Musk's initial purchase of Twitter stock in 2022, a D.C. federal judge signed off on the parties' resolution Wednesday....
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