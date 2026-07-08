Rozier Loses Bail Fight Amid $26M Contract Battle With NBA

By Stewart Bishop ( July 8, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and others Wednesday denied his bid to loosen his bail conditions that are at the center of a $26 million dispute with the NBA, saying a prior violation calls into question his trustworthiness....
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