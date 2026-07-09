Sam's Club Reaches Deal With Ex-Worker In Miscarriage Suit
By Kelcey Caulder ( July 9, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Sam's Club and a former employee who alleged she suffered a miscarriage after the retailer failed to accommodate work restrictions related to her attempt to become pregnant through in vitro fertilization have reached a settlement....
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