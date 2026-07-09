Insurer Says Freight Cos. Blew Coverage Of $59M Judgment

By Gianna Ferrarin ( July 9, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An insurer defending two freight companies as they appeal a $59 million personal injury judgment against them urged a New Jersey federal court to find they aren't owed any coverage because, the insurer alleged, they went behind the insurer's back by working with the injured motorist....
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