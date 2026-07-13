Adani Must Swear No Deal Prompted DOJ Dismissal Bid
By Phillip Bantz ( July 13, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Apparent concerns about a potential quid pro quo have prompted a New York federal judge to order Indian billionaire Gautam Adani to state in an affidavit whether he "promised" anything to the government in exchange for the U.S. Department of Justice moving to dismiss criminal charges against him....
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