Safran On The Hook For $1.7M Pension Exit Bill, For Now

By Grace Elletson ( July 9, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that aerospace giant Safran must immediately pay off its $1.7 million withdrawal liability bill to the National Retirement Fund, even though the parties are currently in arbitration battling out whether the company can be held responsible for the payment....
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