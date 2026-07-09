Tesla Keeps Part Of Arbitration Award In Battery IP Feud

By Adam Lidgett ( July 9, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has backed part of an arbitration award blocking a Tesla supplier from selling certain electric vehicle battery equipment to anyone other than Tesla, but said the arbitrator needs to take another look at other parts of the injunction....
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