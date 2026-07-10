Judge Says GEO, Not ICE, Controls Detention Center Access
By Britain Eakin ( July 10, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge rejected claims from GEO Group that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement controls access to an ICE detention center in the state and ordered GEO to allow state inspectors into portions of the center it controls....
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