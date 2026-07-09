Promoter Can't Escape Suit Over Drakeo's Backstage Killing

By Craig Clough ( July 9, 2026, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge held Thursday that a promoter who booked some acts for a concert where rapper Drakeo The Ruler was killed cannot escape a consolidated wrongful death suit brought by the artist's family and associates, ruling his insistence he was not responsible for security at the concert is not enough evidence....
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