1st Circ. Sinks Child Porn Evidence Found On Wrong Phone

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 10, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has upheld a lower court's ruling to suppress child pornography evidence found on a Puerto Rico man's iPhone, saying federal agents could not rely on the good faith exception after knowingly searching a device not specified in their warrant....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.