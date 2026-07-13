NY Times Says Gov't Can't Justify Concealing Boat Strike Videos
By Holly DeMuth ( July 13, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The New York Times told a New York federal judge that the U.S. Department of Defense's "vague and implausible" justification for withholding footage from several military strikes on boats in the Pacific and Caribbean is countered by its decision to release clips from the footage on social media....
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