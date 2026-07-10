Argentina Can't Extend Stay In Bid To Annul Webuild Award
By Joyce Hanson ( July 10, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee has lifted a stay of enforcement for a $147 million arbitral award issued to Italian construction giant Webuild SpA against Argentina as the country seeks to annul the award....
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