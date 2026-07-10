NFL Plan Wants Ex-Players' Latest Class Cert. Bid Denied

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 10, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's disability plan urged a Maryland federal judge not to certify a class of former NFL players who say they were wrongly denied benefits in violation of federal law, arguing there were too many disparities between their claims to warrant the court's signoff....
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