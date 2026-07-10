Kalshi's Contracts 'Sound Like A Bet,' 9th Circ. Judge Says
By Dorothy Atkins ( July 10, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared open Friday to preliminarily blocking Kalshi and Robinhood from offering sports contracts on tribal land, with one judge saying Kalshi's contracts "sound like a bet" subject to Native American gambling laws and another saying it "wouldn't be so unreasonable" to exclude tribes from federal oversight in this area....
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