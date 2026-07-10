RentGrow to Pay $2.25M To End Fair Reporting Act Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 10, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Tenant-screening report provider RentGrow Inc. will pay $2.25 million to settle allegations it violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by not taking reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of its reports or following up on disputed reports, according to the Federal Trade Commission....
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