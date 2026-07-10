JPMorgan Workers Defend ERISA Suit Over High Drug Costs

By Sydney Price ( July 10, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan employees urged a New York federal judge on Friday not to end their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging they paid too much for prescription drugs, arguing JPMorgan still has not shown that its contract with its pharmacy benefit manager was reasonable....
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