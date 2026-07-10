Investors Call Boeing's 7th Circ. Class Cert. Appeal Premature
By Linda Chiem ( July 10, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Investors urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to dismiss as improvidently granted Boeing's interlocutory challenge to an Illinois district court's class certification order in litigation alleging Boeing misrepresented the 737 Max 8 jets' safety after two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019....
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