Amazon Deal Would Let Casino App Users Pursue Developers

By Ben Adlin ( July 10, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has reached a tentative deal in a proposed class action accusing the e-commerce giant of promoting "social casino" mobile apps that constitute illegal gambling, agreeing to pay $2.5 million upfront and leverage indemnity rights that would allow the putative class to recover money from the app developers....
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