Hospitals, Housing Targeted In 2026 As Fed Antitrust Wanes

By Bryan Koenig ( July 10, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission are confronting claims that federal antitrust enforcement is petering out even as the agencies' dockets in 2026 include actions against hospital systems' demands on insurers, rental home listings, protein industry data and criminal prosecutions....
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