Families Cite Geofence Ruling In Newborn Blood Testing Case
By Parker Quinlan ( July 13, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A group of parents suing the state of Michigan over the way newborn blood samples are collected and stored have asked a federal judge to revive their claims by citing recently decided U.S. Supreme Court precedent over the use of bulk cellphone data by police....
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