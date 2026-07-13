2nd Circ. Upholds Cumulus' Data-Tying Order Against Nielsen

By Bryan Koenig ( July 13, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Nielsen cannot condition media company Cumulus' access to national radio ratings data on buying its local offerings, under a Second Circuit panel decision Monday upholding, and unpausing, a district court preliminary injunction, concluding that a 10-fold price increase for the standalone product likely amounted to anticompetitive coercion....
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