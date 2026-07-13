Portofino Says Citadel Used Dismissal To Fuel Press Campaign

By Caroline Simson ( July 13, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Portofino Technologies has accused Citadel Securities of using its decision to drop its trade secrets lawsuit against the Swiss cryptocurrency trading firm as an opportunity to drum up bad press about Portofino, and papering over the fact that an $8 million judgment it won in the dispute is a "pyrrhic victory."...
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