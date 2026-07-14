Fiber Group Tells FCC To Vet State Pole Dispute Policies

By Nadia Dreid ( July 14, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Congress has given states the power to claw back control over pole attachment rules from the Federal Communications Commission through so-called reverse preemption, but a fiber broadband group says the agency needs to make sure those states have adequate regulations in place when it comes to settling disputes....
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