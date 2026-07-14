Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Fiber Group Tells FCC To Vet State Pole Dispute Policies

By Nadia Dreid ( July 14, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Congress has given states the power to claw back control over pole attachment rules from the Federal Communications Commission through so-called reverse preemption, but a fiber broadband group says the agency needs to make sure those states have adequate regulations in place when it comes to settling disputes....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies