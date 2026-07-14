Claims In Challenge To Coast Guard Vessel Routes Tossed

By Ganesh Setty ( July 14, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said environmental groups have prematurely challenged a U.S. Coast Guard vessel route study they said fails to protect species from shipping traffic along the Pacific Coast, noting the Coast Guard hasn't adopted its recommendations....
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