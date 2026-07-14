Migrants Say Anonymity Still Needed In Vineyard Flight Suit
By Chris Villani ( July 14, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Three Venezuelan asylum-seekers who say they were lured by Florida officials onto a plane bound for Martha's Vineyard as a publicity stunt in 2022 argued that they should be allowed to sue in Massachusetts federal court anonymously because they are likely to face harassment if their names are exposed....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.