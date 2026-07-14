Khalil Says Trump Officials, Groups Conspired To Target Him

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 14, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil filed suit Tuesday in New York federal court under an anti-KKK law, accusing several Trump administration officials and private organizations of conspiring to deprive him and others of their constitutional rights on account of their support of Palestinians....
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