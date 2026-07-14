Gov't Shouldn't Face Vax Suit Targeting Moderna, Group Says
By Elliot Weld ( July 14, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Conservative advocacy organization Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund on Tuesday urged the Federal Circuit to reject a proposal to shift a multibillion-dollar patent infringement case over the COVID-19 vaccine that is targeting Moderna to the federal government, saying doing so would reduce the crucial economic incentives that power innovation in the pharmaceutical industry....
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