Security Worker Urges Court To Keep Harassment Suit Intact

By Patrick Hoff ( July 14, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- An event security officer at State Farm Arena in Atlanta urged a Georgia federal court to reject the facility's bid to trim her lawsuit alleging it did nothing to address a co-worker's sexual harassment, arguing that a state law requiring employers to provide a safe workplace applied to her situation....
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