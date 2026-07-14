Writers Guild Joins Fray Against Paramount-Warner Merger
By Bryan Koenig ( July 14, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America's East and West branches piled Tuesday against Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in a California federal court complaint adding buy-side claims of harming screenwriters to state attorneys general allegations focused on film distribution and basic cable....
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