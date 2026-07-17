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Remote Work Rulings Show ADA Fights Hinge On Process

By Paul Sweeney ( July 17, 2026, 12:47 PM EDT) -- Employers that allowed widespread remote work during the height of the COVID‑19 pandemic now face a legal landscape in which those past decisions are not just historical facts — they are powerful evidence. Two recent decisions underscore a growing reality for employers that are navigating return‑to‑office policies: The legality of denying remote work as an accommodation depends less on broad policy and more on process and proof....

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